Maria S. Eitel Sells 6,875 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $677,256.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $98.45 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

