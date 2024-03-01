Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Marqeta Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.53 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MQ shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $800,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

