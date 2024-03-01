Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 1163200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MQ. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Down 10.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

See Also

