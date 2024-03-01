Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Insider Jai Shah Sells 42,552 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jai Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $77.33.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

