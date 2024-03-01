Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAT. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

Mattel Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Mattel by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

