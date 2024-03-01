McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
McPherson’s Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.
About McPherson’s
