Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

