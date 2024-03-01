MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,150.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,595.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,671.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,476.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 34.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,740,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

