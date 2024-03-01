Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $3.28-$3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.350 EPS.

Shares of MMSI opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

