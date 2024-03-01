Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.28-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.312-$1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.350 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $76.20 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

