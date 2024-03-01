Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.04. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 315,169 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 12.2 %
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 249.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics
In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,202,000 after buying an additional 490,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 556,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,870,000.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mersana Therapeutics
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.