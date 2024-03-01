Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.04. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 315,169 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 12.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 249.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,202,000 after buying an additional 490,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 556,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,870,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.