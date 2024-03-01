Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Merus Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merus stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. Merus has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Merus by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

