Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTAL. National Bank Financial began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 target price on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,676,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,938,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

