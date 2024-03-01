Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at JMP Securities

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

