Mizuho Cuts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $40.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRMY. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,359,000 after purchasing an additional 790,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 534,795.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

