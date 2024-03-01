Mizuho Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $21.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.15.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 11.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $891.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

