Mizuho Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $275.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PXD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.71.

PXD opened at $234.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,256,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,555,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

