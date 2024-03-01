Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $205.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $255.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.59.

SNOW opened at $188.20 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

