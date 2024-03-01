MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $122.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $127.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,115 shares of company stock worth $6,376,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

