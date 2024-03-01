Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,673 shares of company stock valued at $103,189,384 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $720.04 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $761.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $648.74 and a 200-day moving average of $554.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

