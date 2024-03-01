Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.19% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $42,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $58,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,673 shares of company stock worth $103,189,384 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $720.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $648.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

