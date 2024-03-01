Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $379.42 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.92 and a 200-day moving average of $355.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

