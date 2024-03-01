Morgan Stanley Boosts Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $17.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

