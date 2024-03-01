Morgan Stanley Increases C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target to $8.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C4 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $541.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

