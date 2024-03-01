Morgan Stanley Increases CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $62.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAVA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,169,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 172.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 768,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

