Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,851,962.40 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $1,851,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,852,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,868,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $298.59 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $301.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.20 and its 200 day moving average is $260.49. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MORN. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $3,961,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 74.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 76.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 42.9% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

