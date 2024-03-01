Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 10 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,939,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,925,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,595.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,671.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,476.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

