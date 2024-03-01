MQS Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BKD opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.29. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

