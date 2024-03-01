MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

SVC opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

