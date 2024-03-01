MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 305,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 3.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 242,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zuora by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,036 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Zuora by 196.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 773,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Zuora
In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Zuora Stock Performance
ZUO stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
