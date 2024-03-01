Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Kenji Takeuchi Sells 6,658 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $103,997.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,196 shares in the company, valued at $534,141.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MWA opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,097,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,795 shares during the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

