Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,260 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Zumiez at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zumiez by 1,571.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 256,080 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 45.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,119 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $23.68.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

