Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.31 and a 52 week high of $286.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

