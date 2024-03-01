Mutual Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,468.83 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,575.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3,261.08. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

