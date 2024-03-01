Mutual Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 23.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ONEOK by 242.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $267,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $75.14 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

