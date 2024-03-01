MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $170.95 and last traded at $170.52, with a volume of 55158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.26.

The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 50,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

