MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG stock opened at $162.46 on Friday. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,781,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 128,881 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,659,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 757.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,389,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

