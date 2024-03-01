Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6,403.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

