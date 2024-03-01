National Bank Financial Comments on Fiera Capital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FSZ stock opened at C$8.28 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.51 million, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.95.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 430.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiera Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

