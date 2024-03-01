National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

National Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

NBHC opened at $33.84 on Thursday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

