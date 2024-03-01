National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$109.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$106.88.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

NA opened at C$105.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.64. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$108.17. The firm has a market cap of C$35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Activity

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.