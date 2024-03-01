National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NA. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$106.88.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NA stock opened at C$105.93 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$108.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.