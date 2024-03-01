National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$109.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$109.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$106.88.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$105.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.64. The stock has a market cap of C$35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.17.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.