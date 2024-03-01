National Bankshares Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$49.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.20.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$59.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.82. The firm has a market cap of C$13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

