National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.56 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

