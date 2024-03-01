NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.12 on Friday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

