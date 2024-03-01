NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Increases Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NetEase has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after acquiring an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,572,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,486,000 after acquiring an additional 664,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

