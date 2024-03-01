Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $602.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $260.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $605.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

