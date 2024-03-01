Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $556.82.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $602.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $260.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $605.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $532.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

