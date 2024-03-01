NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

